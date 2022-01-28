Watch
Strong winds return to Kern County

A Wind Advisory is in effect through Friday
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 19:28:31-05

Another beautiful day in the books!

We enjoyed warm weather and sunshine in the Valley, and the air quality wasn't as bad as expected either!

Friday's not looking quite as good, though.

Winds are already picking up in our mountain communities, and a Wind Advisory will be in effect for out mountain communities and our valley-side foothills Thursday night through Friday.

Winds may gust over 50s miles per hour in these areas, making for difficult travel through the passes.

Even here in the Valley, winds will be a bit breezy, with gusts over 20 miles per hour possible in Bakersfield.

The good news is that will help clear our air!

We're also tracking some more cloud cover for Friday, which will last through Saturday as well.

