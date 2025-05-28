Summer heat builds in, heat advisory Friday & Saturday

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. Our warming trend continues today, but everyone stays in double digit temps for this afternoon.

By Friday, triple digits return for the valley, KRV and desert. So far in 2025, Bakersfield has had only 1 triple digit day, and we're likely to add on a couple more to that tally by the end of the week.

A heat advisory goes into effect Friday and Saturday for the valley and Kern River Valley, but all of Kern will have summer-like heat those days.

Remember to try to limit time in the sun, find air conditioning, and drink plenty of water!

