Summer heat expected to return this weekend

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Highs in Bakersfield remain near average Thursday, climb to nearly 100 by Friday, and will break into and then stay in the triple digits through the weekend.

South Mountain communities will see highs in the lower 90s this weekend, with the Kern River Valley hovering around 100.

Some of our desert communities will see highs over 105.

In addition to warmer temperatures, even hazier skies and worse air quality is expected in the coming days.

The Valley Air District is actually predicting unhealthy air quality Thursday due to ozone pollution.