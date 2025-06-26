Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Summer heat for the next week

Highs will be around 100° as far as we can forecast
23ABC Evening weather update June 25, 2025
Posted

Summer heat is set to return here in Kern, and once it returns it's going to stay.

Bakersfield will be right around 100° starting on Thursday and lasting all the way through next week.

That means we could see multiple days in a row in the triple digits, and potentially our first heatwave of the year.

We define as heatwave as three or more days in a row at or above 100° for Bakersfield.

The good news about the incoming heat is that it doesn't look particularly intense.

Peak highs in the Valley will stay under 105°, which makes this a fairly run of the mill heatwave.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk