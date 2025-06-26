Summer heat for the next week

Summer heat is set to return here in Kern, and once it returns it's going to stay.

Bakersfield will be right around 100° starting on Thursday and lasting all the way through next week.

That means we could see multiple days in a row in the triple digits, and potentially our first heatwave of the year.

We define as heatwave as three or more days in a row at or above 100° for Bakersfield.

The good news about the incoming heat is that it doesn't look particularly intense.

Peak highs in the Valley will stay under 105°, which makes this a fairly run of the mill heatwave.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

