Summer heat holds off for Memorial Day

The weather in Kern County is looking pretty good for Memorial Day weekend!

Bakersfield is forecast to hit 87° on Saturday, rise to 90° on Sunday, and fall back to a beautiful 84° for Memorial Day!

In the Kern River Valley temperatures will be near 80s for Saturday, rise into the mid 80s Sunday, and be back into the upper 70s for Monday.

Mountain areas will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s, and desert areas will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s.

The only setback will be gusty winds outside the Valley.

Mountain areas could see gusts to 30 miles per hour, and gusts up to 40 miles per hour are possible in the desert through the weekend.

Enjoy this cooler weather while it's here, it looks like we'll see the return of summer heat by the end of next week.

