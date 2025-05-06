Summer heat in the forecast

After a relatively cool weekend, things are going to be heating up.

Temperatures won't be too bad on Tuesday, but by the end of the week we'll be looking at our first real taste of summer heat this year.

Tuesday's forecast calls for mid 80s in the Valley, and 60s and 70s for mountain and desert areas.

A pop up storm or two in the mountains will be possible, too, but most of us will stay dry.

High pressure will steadily build in all week long, increasing our temperatures.

At this point highs look to peak on Saturday.

Right now I've got 97° for Bakersfield on Saturday, but anywhere from 95° to 100° is possible.

Mountain towns will rise into the 80s, and the Kern River Valley will see highs in the lower 90s.

The hottest parts of the desert have a good chance to break the 100° mark.

