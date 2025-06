After a fantastic weekend of weather we're trending back toward summer heat.

Bakersfield was in the 80s all weekend, with a high of 80° on Saturday and 84° on Sunday.

We even stayed under 90° on Monday!

Temperatures will be warming up all week, though.

Highs in the lower 90s are expected for Tuesday, with mid 90s for Wednesday.

By Thursday high temperatures will be close to 100°, and temperatures look to stay at that level through the weekend.

