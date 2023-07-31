Summer heat taking a break with temps falling into the low 90s

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield felt a little bit better on Sunday with a high of 99°, closing out heatwave #3 of the year.

Right now, conditions in Bakersfield are falling in line with average temps for this time of year.

Temps will continue to cool into next week with highs falling to the low 90s for the central valley by Thursday and Friday.

Our mountains will see a cooling trend next week as well with Lake Isabella expecting highs in the 90s, and Tehachapi and Frazier Park are looking forward to highs in the 80s.

We can credit this shift to high pressure moving to the east.

As it moves out of the area, it's allowing for monsoonal moisture to push into Kern County, bringing a chance of showers in our mountains and desert communities beginning Monday evening and lasting through Tuesday.

No significant rainfall can be expected with these storms, but eastern Kern could be getting wet nonetheless.

With this change, gusts up to 40 miles per hour can be expected in Mojave and Jawbone Canyon.

Our mountains are looking at gusts up to 30 miles per hour in Lake Isabella and Kernville, and calmer winds up to 15 miles per hour can be expected in Bakersfield and surrounding areas.

This movement means air quality will fall in the moderate category on Monday.

Despite these changes and cooler weather, remember to check in on heat sensitive people and stay out of the heat for extended periods of time.