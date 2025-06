Now that we're a few days into June, it should be no surprise that we're shifting toward summer weather.

That means highs near 100° in Bakersfield.

In fact, for the next several days highs will be within a degree or two of 100°.

The forecast highs through Wednesday range from 98° to 102°.

Skies will be sunny and hazy, as usual.

At the very least there's not signs of any very hot weather in the forecast, just typical summer heat!

