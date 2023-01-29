Sunday’s forecast: Light rain and mountain snow expected

Happy Sunday everyone!

We’ve got several watches and warnings in effect for Kern County today.

We see a Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Tehachapi mountains and Eastern Kern set to expire January 30 at 12 p.m.

We also have a Wind Advisory for Eastern Kern and our desert regions set to expire at 4 p.m. today.

And we do still have that Freeze Watch in effect for the valley set to expire on February 2 at 9 a.m.

The valley can expect high temperatures to be in the mid 50s today, while the mountains will be in the mid to low 40s.

The deserts will be in the mid to low 50s today.

In terms of rain, we can expect light rain to make its way into Kern County this afternoon.

We will likely see around .10 of an inch.

We will also see some snow start to build up in our mountain communities tonight into Monday morning.

Snow levels are dropping to about 2500 feet and we could see one to 2 inches of snow.

Be careful on the roadways and drive safe!