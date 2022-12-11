Sunday's Forecast: Rain chances slow throughout day and pick up at night

Well the rain finally came into Kern County Saturday night!

Going throughout your day on Sunday, we will still see showers on and off in Kern County throughout the morning.

The rain chances clear up slightly throughout the day and then amp up as we head towards Sunday night.

We also see snow chances for mountains go up as we head toward Sunday night and Monday morning.

Snow levels have been close to 4,000 feet and and going into Monday, we could be seeing an inch of snow on the Grapevine- specifically the Tejon pass.

Wind gusts are not as breezy as we saw on Saturday as the High Wind Advisory is set to expire at 7 a.m. However, Sunday still sees some gusty winds with areas like Jawbone Canyon getting close to 30 mph.

Taking a look at temperatures, Bakersfield will see a high of 55° today and will hover in the mid to low 50s throughout the rest of the week.

Lows will drop to the mid 30s as we head towards Wednesday and then back to the 40s by Thursday.

For the Kern River Valley, we see a high of 50° today, start the week in the mid 40s and then rebound to the 50s on Wednesday.

Our Grapevine communities are starting the week quite cold with highs in the upper 30s on Monday and lows dipping down to the mid 20s by Tuesday night.

Our desert communities will be seeing gusty conditions today with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the rest of the week.

Rain chances dry up mid-week, and then we see slight chances coming back into our forecast by the end of next week.

