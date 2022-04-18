Sunny and dry conditions persist but a low-pressure system is on its way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A high-pressure system is continuing to keep Kern warm and dry for the start of this week. Expect temperatures to reach the 80s for Monday and stay in the upper 70s the rest of the week.

Temperatures Monday are forecasted to be around a degree or two warmer for most parts of Kern. Desert regions will likely see temperatures nearing 90.

A cooloff is on its way though for the later part of our week. Starting Wednesday evening, a low-pressure system will bring heavy winds and a small chance of scattered showers. The National Weather Service isn't predicting heavy rain but we will likely see strong winds over Kern starting Wednesday evening. Winds will be gusty as the front pushes through Thursday across the Kern County desert.

Showers are possible after the frontal passage through Friday as the upper level low pressure center moves across the region. We may see some isolated thunderstorms on Friday morning as well.

The system clears out on Friday evening with a nice weekend in store next weekend. Near normal temps on Saturday and above just normal temperatures on Sunday and well above normal next Monday with dry conditions expected.

