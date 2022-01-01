Sunny skies and cooler temperatures will kick of 2022

We’re ringing in the New Year with sunny skies! It’s partly cloudy this morning, but it will be a completely clear day in Bakersfield and parts of the valley in Kern County by noon. That way, you can start your new year on the right foot! Just be mindful that air quality has worsened slightly from yesterday. It’s in the moderate range. One thing is for sure: it is extremely cold outside, from the valley, to our mountain communities and desert communities.

In Bakersfield, there’s been a five degree temperature change from yesterday’s high. A slight breeze is making it feel colder, but it’s all happening due to a cold front coming in from the north of the state. That’s going to cause us to cool down a little more Monday and Tuesday, and gradually experience warmer weather at the end of the week. We’ll be in low to mid fifties in Bakersfield for most of our start to the new year, reaching the low sixties on Friday.

Our mountain communities will see a similar trend of a cooldown and gradual uptick in temperature. Patchy frost will accompany the low-thirties in Bakersfield, and our neighbors in Taft and Delano. They’ll also get some fog in Delano and Taft tonight. Our desert communities like Jawbone Canyon and Ridgecrest will not experience that.