Sunny skies bringing warmer afternoons with cool evenings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This week the National Weather Service is reporting a warming trend in the 70s for the Valley floor. Temperatures will cool off in the evenings with little chances of winds or fog.

High temperatures each afternoon through Wednesday will be around ten degrees above normal for this time of year. Maximum temperatures each afternoon Thursday through Sunday will be twelve to fourteen degrees above their typical values for the first half of February.

While over low temperatures will continue to bottom out in the 30s (based on the regions dry air-mass), afternoon highs will progress further toward the 70s this week.

Dry weather will persist through at least the next seven days.