Sunny skies for Memorial Day weekend

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF (KERO) — Today in Bakersfield, the temperature hit a nice 86°, right around the average for this time of year.

However, a wind advisory will be in effect, starting tomorrow at 2pm and mainly affecting the Mojave desert slopes.

Winds will be strong, ranging from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, until Saturday morning at 8 am when the advisory expires.

On Friday, Bakersfield will reach a high of 83°, with mountain areas experiencing highs in the 70s and desert areas reaching highs in the 80s.

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, temperatures in the valley will be around 80° to 85°, reaching as high as 91° on Memorial Day itself.

This year's temperature on Memorial Day will be 10 degrees higher compared to what we saw last year.

If you're planning outdoor activities, remember to stay cool and hydrated as temperatures soar into the 90s for the rest of the week.

Expect another week of 80s in the Valley, followed by a shift to 90s next week.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

