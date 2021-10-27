Sunny & stable weather leads to chances of morning fog development

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — High pressure building in from the Pacific today brings sunshine and stability through the end of the week. But with calm and clear weather, our saturated soil gives us increasing chances of morning fog through at least Friday.

This morning's Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the valley until noon, though our mountain valley communities like Tehachapi could see fog development too. So enjoy more Fall weather with a high of 68 in Bakersfield today, 73 in Lake Isabella, 64 in Tehachapi and 65 in Frazier Park. Valley air quality is moderate for another day.

Like I mentioned, each afternoon is slow to warm with the upper 60s in the valley today building to more seasonal mid-70s tomorrow into Friday. In areas where patches of dense fog form, you'll have less time to warm up in the sun and therefore temperatures will be a little cooler than sunnier cities.

We'll head into a cooler forecast this weekend as a storm passes over Northern California on Saturday. That brings a westerly flow and some passing clouds on Sunday, but the cold front sweeping over Kern County looks dry, with no rain in the forecast for our trick-or-treaters Sunday evening.

In the long range forecast, temperatures should stay mild early next week with a passing trough bringing showers to the Sierra Monday into Tuesday. So it will feel like Fall as we head into November!

Find me on social media to share your weather photos and storm reports!

www.Facebook.com/ElainaRusk.23ABC

www.Instagram.com/ElainaRusk

www.Twitter.com/Elaina23ABC