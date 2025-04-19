Sunny & warm for Easter weekend

Cool, gloomy weather has come to an end.

Skies began to clear in Kern Friday afternoon, and will stay clear Saturday and Sunday.

The extra sunshine will help boost our temperatures too!

Highs in the Valley will make it into the lower 80s on Saturday, before jumping into the mid 80s for Easter.

Mountain areas climb to about 70 by Sunday, desert towns will be in the 80s, and temperatures will be close to 80° for Lake Isabella.

High temperatures will hold in that range for Monday and Tuesday as well.

There are some signs of a cool down by the end of the week, with highs dropping back into the 70s in the Valley, and as cool as the 60s in the mountains!

