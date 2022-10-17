Temperatures below average but a small warming trend is on the way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Good morning Kern County. Seasonal temperatures are below average today but things will warm up a bit mid-week. Expect that warming trend to die down though heading into this weekend.

A warming trend is expected today through Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon, high temperatures will be seven to nine degrees above normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will remain well above seasonal values Thursday and Friday. A cooling trend is expected

this weekend. By Sunday afternoon, high temperatures will be a couple of degrees below normal for this time of year.

A trough of low pressure will deepen over the Eastern Pacific Ocean today. A cyclone aloft will develop in the base of this trough tonight.

Maximum temperatures will remain well above seasonal values Thursday and Friday. However by Saturday, temperatures will cool and Sunday will be around 10 degrees below seasonal averages.