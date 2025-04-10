Temperatures climbing to end the week

Temperatures warmed up county-wide on Wednesday and will keep climbing.

Thursday will bring highs in the mid to upper 80s in the Valley and KRV, and mid to upper 70s in the mountains.

Desert areas could be as hot as 95°!

Temperatures will stay fairly warm Friday, too.

Mid 80s are expected in the Valley, we'll still see some 90s in the desert.

Fortunately, this warm weather won't last much longer than that, as cooler air arrives for the weekend.

Bakersfield will fall back to around 80° for both Saturday and Sunday, and mountain towns will be back down in the 60s.

