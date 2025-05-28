Temperatures climbing toward the triple digits

We're tracking some of the hottest weather of the year so far to end the week.

Bakersfield is forecast to hit 102° on Friday, tying our hottest day of the year, and then exceeding that mark Saturday with a high of 105°.

Desert areas will be well above 100°, too, and triple digits will be possible in the Kern River Valley.

Even mountain areas will see highs near 90° Friday and Saturday.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect both Friday and Saturday.

Remember to stay cool and hydrated in the heat, especially since we're not fully acclimated to it yet.

Alongside the heat, we're monitoring a slight chance for thunderstorms over the weekend, and a major cooldown into next week!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

