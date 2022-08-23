Temperatures Coming Down

Monday is panning out to be a beautiful clear day for us in Kern County.

The heatwave is still affecting most of California, but Watches and Warnings have

expired for Kern County indicating temperatures trending down.

We peaked at 108 degrees this past weekend, but our high was only 100 degrees today.

Clear skies tomorrow and Air Quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

We are expecting our heatwave to continue through Saturday.

Our weather pattern begins to shift Sunday with forecast highs falling into double digits.

Stay safe out there.

