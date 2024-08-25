Temperatures continue dropping in Kern County this weekend

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Going into the weekend Kern County had experienced good weather Saturday.

Temperature is all across Kern County we’re 10 to 15 degrees cooler than the average this time of year, this is due to cold air mass settling into the Pacific Northwest right near northern California.

This cool air will continue to funnel into California's interior, keeping the weather mild. While Sunday will be slightly warmer, temperatures will still remain below average for late August.

The Kern River Valley will see temperatures in the upper 80’s on Sunday, while the desert regions will experience a mix of 80s and 90s.

Overall, beautiful weather this weekend for Kern County.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

