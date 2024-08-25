Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temperatures continue dropping in Kern County this weekend

Kern County gets a break from hot weather this weekend with cool air mass moving in on Saturday.
Posted

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Going into the weekend Kern County had experienced good weather Saturday.

Temperature is all across Kern County we’re 10 to 15 degrees cooler than the average this time of year, this is due to cold air mass settling into the Pacific Northwest right near northern California.

This cool air will continue to funnel into California's interior, keeping the weather mild. While Sunday will be slightly warmer, temperatures will still remain below average for late August.

The Kern River Valley will see temperatures in the upper 80’s on Sunday, while the desert regions will experience a mix of 80s and 90s.

Overall, beautiful weather this weekend for Kern County.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk