Temperatures continue to climb heading into next week

Sunday’s temperatures were pretty similar to Saturday in Bakersfield. The Valley reached up to 106° on Sunday, and is expected to stay around the same temperature on Monday.

Sunday’s lows will mostly be between 70° to 80°, providing little to no overnight relief

The Kern River Valley will be slightly cooler, at 103°, while the desert climbs up to 109°. High temperatures in Kern will be as low as 94° in the mountains.

Winds in the desert areas will be around 15-25 mph on Monday, while the rest of the county is closer to 10-15 mph.

An excessive heat warning has been issued through portions of Central California, including Bakersfield and much of western Kern. The warning starts Tuesday morning and lasts until Wednesday night. High temperatures between 103°-108° are expected. Overnight lows will range between 70-80° during this time.

The excessive heat watch in the Mojave desert region has been upgraded to an excessive heat warning. This starts Monday morning and lasts until Tuesday night. During this time, high temperatures are expected to reach between 105°-112°. Overnight lows will be around 80° during the warning.

Stay cool and enjoy your Sunday.

