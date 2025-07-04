Temperatures drop for the 4th of July

Bakersfield extended its heatwave to 6 days on Thursday, but it won't extend any further!

The high temperature for the 4th of July will stay will below the triple digits at 94°.

Highs will be even more comfortable outside of the Valley, with a high of 89° for Lake Isabella, and only 79° in Tehachapi.

That means some very comfortable weather for fireworks Friday night (and Saturday night, too)!

We do have to keep an eye on air quality, though.

Fireworks alone tend to contribute to poor air quality in the Valley, but smoke from the Madre Fire could make that worse.

As of 6PM Thursday the fire, which is burning in San Luis Obispo County, has grown to over 50,000 acres.

Air quality has already been impacted by fire smoke, especially in southern Kern, and that may continue into the 4th of July if the fire continues to burn.

