Temperatures drop in the valley in the aftermath of the storm

Work week looking to turn out nice
Posted at 5:32 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 20:33:15-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Following the storm system that passed through the central valley on Sunday, Bakersfield felt the chilly temps that the storm left behind.

Bakersfield dealt with a high of 52° and accumulated almost a tenth of an inch of rain.

Just last night, CHP officers escorted traffic on I-5.

Our mountains communities and areas near the Grapevine saw up to 3 inches of snow as well.

But, those conditions will be left in the past.

As we clear out, the valley could see foggy conditions overnight, reducing visibility on the roads.

Moving through the week, Bakersfield is expecting temps to rise and the sun to come out.

By the end of the week, highs will be in the upper 60s in the valley.

In the mountains, temps will be in the 50s and 60s next week, but there's another chance of rain and dropping temps the forecast by the weekend.

We'll keep you updated as that storm develops through the week.

