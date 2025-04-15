Temperatures dropping through the week

Ready for a big cool down?

Temperatures will be falling steadily through the week!

Monday was hot for this time of year, with a high of 89° in Bakersfield, the second hottest day of the year so far.

A weak area of low pressure off the coast will help drive cooler air into Kern starting Tuesday.

Tuesday will still be warm at 83°, but temperatures will drop into the 70s by Wednesday.

By Thursday and Friday Bakersfield will barely hit 70°!

We're also keeping an eye on rain chances as the cooler air arrives.

At this point they don't look all that promising, but the very least there's a chance for showers or storms Thursday and Friday.

We'll keep you updated on rain chances through the week!

