Temperatures dropping through the week

Ready for a big cool down?
Temperatures will be falling steadily through the week!
Monday was hot for this time of year, with a high of 89° in Bakersfield, the second hottest day of the year so far.
A weak area of low pressure off the coast will help drive cooler air into Kern starting Tuesday.
Tuesday will still be warm at 83°, but temperatures will drop into the 70s by Wednesday.
By Thursday and Friday Bakersfield will barely hit 70°!
We're also keeping an eye on rain chances as the cooler air arrives.
At this point they don't look all that promising, but the very least there's a chance for showers or storms Thursday and Friday.
We'll keep you updated on rain chances through the week!
