Temperatures falling for the rest of the week

Fall weather is on the way!

Bakersfield hit 84° on Tuesday, which will be the warmest temperature we see for at least a week!

The forecast high drops to 80° on Wednesday, 75° on Thursday, and 69° by Friday!

If we do stay under 70°, that would be our first high in the 60s since May!

Mountain areas will fall all the way down into the 50s by Friday!

Unfortunately, our big cooldown will come alongside strong winds.

Winds are likely to exceed 50 miles per hour in parts of the desert From Wednesday night through Friday Morning, and a high wind warning is in effect.

We may see a few raindrops as the cooler air moves in, too, but no significant rain is expected.

Enjoy the cooler weather!



