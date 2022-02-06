Watch
Weather

Actions

Temperatures heating up across the valley

Expect temperatures above average this week
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rosaura Simone
Happy Black History Month Kern County! Today we saw high of 64 here in Bakersfield but temperatures are expected to heat up across Kern throughout the week.
Saturday's Forecast PM
Posted at 6:15 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 21:21:28-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Temperatures are heating up across the valley.

The National Weather Service predicts that a larger dry upper ridge will build into California on Monday amplifying the temperatures. The temperatures are expected to be unseasonably warm throughout the week.

Our air quality is moderate here in Kern County which means no burning unless registered. This air quality will continue into tomorrow inching down by two to 70.

Bakersfield saw a high of 63 today with mid 50s to upper-60s for the rest of the valley including the mountains of Tehachapi, Lake Isabella and Frazier Park.

Tomorrow we climb to 69 here in Bakersfield without a drop of rain in sight.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018