Temperatures heating up across the valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Temperatures are heating up across the valley.

The National Weather Service predicts that a larger dry upper ridge will build into California on Monday amplifying the temperatures. The temperatures are expected to be unseasonably warm throughout the week.

Our air quality is moderate here in Kern County which means no burning unless registered. This air quality will continue into tomorrow inching down by two to 70.

Bakersfield saw a high of 63 today with mid 50s to upper-60s for the rest of the valley including the mountains of Tehachapi, Lake Isabella and Frazier Park.

Tomorrow we climb to 69 here in Bakersfield without a drop of rain in sight.