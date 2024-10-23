Temperatures holding steady, cooldown in sight

We've got some cool fall weather on the way, but it's still going to be a while before it gets here.

Bakersfield's average high is in the upper 70s this time of year, but we'll be in the lower 80s again Wednesday.

There won't be much difference in temperatures anywhere across Kern, with highs in the mid to upper 70s in our mountain areas.

Next week looks much different, though.

Temperatures will fall sharply on Monday, and Bakersfield may see its first high in the 60s this year.

Mountain areas will be even cooler with highs in the 50s!

Get ready for the return to fall!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

