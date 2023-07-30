Temperatures lowering toward mid-week

We have been right near average for this time of year in Bakersfield this weekend.

And we are sticking with it for Sunday.

In Bakersfield today, highs will reach close to 101°, looking like one of the hottest in the valley.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the upper 80s again, with the KRV in the upper 90s.

Our deserts are also sticking with the heat, with highs near 105°.

Our deserts also have the highest winds today, close to 40 mph in the wind-prone areas by 5 p.m.

As we head towards Monday, cloudy conditions become possible as moisture moves into California.

After that, we see our temps lowering moving towards Wednesday.

