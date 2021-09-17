Watch
Temperatures near average and still cooling off

80s expected for the coming weekend
Posted at 5:12 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 08:12:57-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Highs Friday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s in the Valley, in the low to mid 90s in desert, and mostly in the 80s for our mountain communities.

Temperatures will fall a few degrees again on Saturday.

That takes highs into the upper 80s acrosss the Valley, with some our our mountain communities as low as the 70s!

A strong upper level trough to our north brings more cooling through Sunday, when Bakersfield could see mid (or even low) 80s!

Looking out further, models show a bit of a warm up early next week, but there are promising signs that we cool down again very soon!

