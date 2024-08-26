Temperatures pick back up into the 90s in Bakersfield

Happy Sunday!

The recent cooling trend wraps up as temperatures return to normal on Sunday.

In Bakersfield, temperatures reached as high as 86° and as low as 60°, which is nearly 10° cooler than the Valley typically sees this time of year.

Sunday’s lows will range between the 50s and 60s throughout the county, with the 50s mostly within the mountain regions.

Kicking off the school week with warmer temperatures, the Valley will start around the 60s-70s in the morning, warming up into the 80s towards noon, then picking up into the 90s towards the end of the school day.

Bakersfield has a high of 94° on Monday. The Kern River Valley will be about the same, while Kern can expect as low as 83° in the mountains and as high as 97° in the desert.

Winds are expected to pick up in the desert Sunday night up to 30 mph, but should die down in the morning. Early Monday afternoon, winds in the mountain areas may pick up towards 20 mph.

Higher temperatures will likely pick in Bakersfield, with a 40-60% probability of afternoon highs over 100° in the San Joaquin Valley. These temperatures should drop by a few degrees next weekend.

Parts of Kern will be at an elevated risk of grass fires by mid-week due to low daytime humidity and poor overnight recovery. This especially impacts eastern Kern.

Additionally, there is a low chance of thunderstorms in the mountains next weekend. This combined with the low humidity may increase the risk of grass fires.

Stay safe and enjoy a warmer week ahead!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

