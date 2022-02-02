Watch
Weather

Actions

Temperatures remain cool ahead of a warmer weekend

Freeze warning in effect through Friday
items.[0].image.alt
23ABC Weather
Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 5.56.05 AM.png
Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 5.56.17 AM.png
Posted at 6:03 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 09:03:47-05

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — We're tracking some cold low temperatures the next three overnights, with areas in the Valley outside of Bakersfield under a Freeze Warning through Friday.

Those areas may see below freezing temperatures!

Be sure to cover up sensitive plants and bring your pets indoors!

Our afternoon temperatures remain in the mid 50s Wednesday, but climb to near 70 by early next week with plenty of sun.

One other thing we're tracking is gusty winds in eastern Kern, with a Wind Advisory in effect for the desert on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018