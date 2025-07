Cooler than average weather remains in the forecast!

Bakersfield hit 90° on Monday, and is forecast to stay in the 80s both Friday and Saturday!

Temperatures will run around 10° below average county wide through the weekend.

Next week doesn't look quite nice, though.

The area of low pressure that has been keeping us cool will fade away, allowing typical summer weather to return.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: