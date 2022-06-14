Watch
Temperatures slowly climbing as wind persists

23ABC
Posted at 5:58 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 08:58:15-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Warmer temperatures are returning after a brief cool down. Meanwhile, winds are continuing to breeze through Kern Tuesday.

Temperatures in the 90s on the valley floor will return Tuesday, with 80s in our Mountain areas. Desert communities will likely break 100 by midweek.

Temperatures will continue to rise this week, but a cool off is headed our way this weekend.

Gusty wind speeds will continue today for our mountain and desert communities. Winds are expected to ease overnight and calm down through the rest of this week.

