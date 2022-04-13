Watch
Temperatures stay on the cooler side for now

Sunshine is on the way for Easter Sunday
23ABC Weather
Posted at 5:06 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 08:06:12-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — It's been a chilly week so far!

Temperatures won't climb much Wednesday either. Highs will be at most a few degrees warmer than Tuesday.

The overnight low in Bakersfield is expected to fall to 38 degrees, with even cooler temperatures in the surrounding Valley areas!

Mountain communities will be well below freezing, with 30s expected in the desert.

Winds will stay on the breezy side Wednesday and Thursday as well, and we may even need a Wind Advisory in the desert on Thursday as gusts near 50 miles per hour.

