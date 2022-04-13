Temperatures stay on the cooler side for now

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — It's been a chilly week so far!

Temperatures won't climb much Wednesday either. Highs will be at most a few degrees warmer than Tuesday.

The overnight low in Bakersfield is expected to fall to 38 degrees, with even cooler temperatures in the surrounding Valley areas!

Mountain communities will be well below freezing, with 30s expected in the desert.

Winds will stay on the breezy side Wednesday and Thursday as well, and we may even need a Wind Advisory in the desert on Thursday as gusts near 50 miles per hour.

