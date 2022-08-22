Temperatures to heat up mid-week before trending down again

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Temperatures this week are starting off warm and heating up even more over the next few days.

Kern County will just barely break into the 100s in the Valley Monday. Desert regions will see highs around 106 to 108. Mountain communities are escaping triple-digit heat for the start of this week.

By mid-week however, we'll see things heat up. Above average temperatures continue through the work week, with a

chance to return closer to normal highs by late next weekend and early next week.