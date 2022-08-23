Temperatures warm up Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer today and again on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be as much as 10 degrees above average for this time of year with widespread triple-digit heat across the lower elevations.

High temperatures were still around 2-5 degrees above average with Bakersfield extending our stretch of 100 degree days

to 9 days.

Minor cooling is expected later in the week then more cooling this weekend with temperatures back to near average by Sunday.

Monsoon moisture largely remains to our east but some continues to brush the Sierra Nevada. Blended guidance gives a small chance

for isolated showers or thunderstorms along the Sierra crest on Thursday and Friday afternoons. A drier west southwest flow aloft

develops this weekend and pushes this moisture to the east ending any precipitation chances.