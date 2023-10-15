Temps are on the rise in the central valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It was great morning to catch the annular eclipse on Saturday with clear conditions.

Through the afternoon across the state, temps reached above average highs.

Bakersfield saw the high reach 85°.

The coast ranged between the 70s and 80s, and Palm Springs reached 92°.

While these temps reached the warmer end, it could be much worse with our record, hitting 102° in 1978.

Countywide, temps climbed to the 70s and 80s.

We saw great conditions for the Tehachapi Apple Festival with an afternoon high of 73°.

If you plan on enjoying the Apple Festival again on Sunday, temps will reach a cool 68° at the events opening, rising into the 70s through the afternoon, hitting an afternoon high of 77°

Through the rest of the county, the Kern River Valley and our deserts will see temps in the upper 80s.

Wind gusts will be stagnant over most of Kern with the highest gusts in our mountains at around 25 miles per hour.

Air quality will fall into the moderate category on Sunday.

Through the rest of the week, conditions don't look as promising.

We'll see highs shooting up to the 90s once again by the end of the week.



