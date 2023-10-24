Watch Now
Temps back up to average today- but not for long

May need a jacket in the morning!
23ABC Weather
Posted at 5:59 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 08:59:46-04

Happy Tuesday all.

We had a cool and rainy day yesterday, getting about 0.15” of rain here in Bakersfield.

However, the rain has come and gone and the temperatures are rising back to normal.

Bakersfield today is expected to reach a high of 78°, with the valley at similar temperatures.

The Grapevine communities are in the mid 60s today, while the KRV is set to be in the upper 70s.

We have a few low 80s out there for China Lake and Ridgecrest, while the rest of the desert is in the upper 70s.

The air quality is in the good range again.

We also are set to be normal for the next few days before a cooldown comes this weekend!

