Temps creeping back into the 100s

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Hang on to Friday's great conditions because we're expecting major changes through the weekend.

Bakersfield saw a comfortable high of 91° on Friday to begin the weekend.

As we take some time off to enjoy the weekend, expect temps to rise to triple digits by Sunday.

High pressure stretching to SoCal coupled with another high pressure building off the coast will heat Bakersfield to 102° on Sunday.

Across the state, our coastal communities are looking warmer as well with places like Los Angeles reaching 92° on Saturday.

The central coast will see highs in the 80s with San Luis Obispo expecting a high of 86° on Saturday.

If you plan to stay in Kern County this week, you can anticipate gusty winds in eastern Kern with breezy winds in the valley.

Air quality will be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.

Serious heat will join us through Monday before temps fall into the upper 90s next week.

Enjoy your weekend, and stay safe!