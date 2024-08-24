Temps drop across Kern County from Friday into the weekend

BAKERSFEILD. CALIF, (KERO) — On Friday, Bakersfield enjoyed beautiful weather with a high of 84°, offering an early taste of fall. The cooler than usual temperatures for this time of year are due to a mass of cool air building up in the Pacific Northwest and settling off the Northern California coast.

This cool air will continue to funnel into California's interior, keeping the weather mild. While Sunday will be slightly warmer, temperatures will still remain below average for late August.

Across Kern County, temperatures will drop, with mountain areas reaching highs only in the upper 60s this weekend.

The Kern River Valley will see temperatures in the upper 70s on Saturday, while the desert regions will experience a mix of 80s and 90s.

