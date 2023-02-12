Temps fall again and bring light showers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — On Saturday, temperatures dropped significantly in the valley, reaching a high of 56° in Bakersfield.

A weak cyclone brought about the chilly conditions and dropped light showers across the state.

In Kern, less than a tenth of an inch of rain can be expected through Saturday night.

Snow levels could drop to 4000 feet late Saturday night as well, meaning the Grapevine could see an inch or less of snow.

Though snowfall isn't significant, still be prepared for some delays in the area.

Air quality will be good tomorrow, and we'll see light winds in the valley.

Through the week, temps will stay on the cooler end.

Freezing temps are back in the forecast as well overnight.

As you plan for Valentine's Day, you'll need an extra jacket if you're headed out for date night or you could cozy up with a blanket at home because it will be the coldest day of the week at a forecasted high of 50°.

And, it may just rain on your love parade.

We may see a slight rain chance on Tuesday and Wednesday, but not to worry!

We will keep you up to date with the conditions throughout the week.