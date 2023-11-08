Temps plummeting countywide into the 60s, but it won't last

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Kern county saw a significant drop in temps overnight with some areas cooling by more than 10° compared to Monday.

Bakersfield saw a cooler day at 68° on Tuesday, and most of the county fell in this range.

Our cooler spots like Tehachapi hit 50° on Tuesday, and our warmer spots like China Lake hit 73°.

Overnight is where we can expect to see the chilliest conditions.

If you plan on spending the night out, be sure to bring a jacket with you.

Lows could hit freezing for Frazier Park on Tuesday night, but for most of the county, you can anticipate temps to fall to the 40s.

Into Wednesday, we shouldn't expect too many changes.

Bakersfield has a forecast high at 67°.

Our mountains will reach the 50s and 60s, and our deserts will reach the upper 60s on Wednesday.

Our deserts are also looking at higher wind gusts with a wind advisory in effect until 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Gusts in Mojave and Jawbone Canyon could peak higher than 40 miles per hour with air quality across the county in the moderate range.

By the weekend, a warmup will bring temps to the 80s, and next week a good shot at rain will be in the forecast for our central valley regions.



