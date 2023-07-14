Watch Now
TGIF everyone get ready for heatwave number two beginning today and carrying us into next week

High pressure touching down bringing dangerous heat to the region that will possibly set new records.
Posted at 5:54 AM, Jul 14, 2023
TGIF Kern County, strap on your seatbelts its about to warm up fast.

Temperatures will rise today and will further rise to dangerous values on Saturday into Sunday. 

Very hot temperatures continue through Monday before dropping back down to safer, but still above average, values on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Dry weather will prevail.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 103 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

Watches and warnings are in effect.

Please stay safe and avoid being outdoors this weekend if you can.

