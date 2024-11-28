THANKSGIVING FORECAST: Nice, cool temperatures throughout Kern

Happy Thanksgiving! 🍁

If you’re planning to hit the road, whether that’s for holiday or work, make sure to leave early and drive safely as traffic is expected to pick up.

There is a dense fog advisory until 11a.m. affecting the San Joaquin Valley, which may limit visibility for drivers. Make sure to use your headlights and leave extra space for those around you.

Most of Kern will be between the 50s and 60s for Thursday’s highs, and lows between the 30s and 40s.

Bakersfield has a high of 59° for Thanksgiving, and a low of 42°. Similar conditions are expected in Mojave, but temperatures could drop to 30° at night.

Some wind gusts may pick up in the mountains during the morning, and the desert regions in the afternoon around 20-25 mph.

Temperatures are expected to pick up slightly this weekend in the Valley, and stay in the 60s next week.

For the mountains, temperatures will stay in the 50s until next week, where its between upper-50s and low-60s.

Air quality is moderate in Kern and no burning unless registered.

