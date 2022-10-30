The night before Halloween brings spooky good conditions

Twas the night before Halloween and all through Kern County, the weather remains calm and comfortable.

Temperatures in Bakersfield on Sunday reached 74° and will stay in the 70s on Halloween.

Trick or treaters can expect spooky good weather on Monday with temperatures reaching 76°.

While the evening festivities bring no complaints, the weather gets much scarier by the middle of the week.

A Pacific storm system will be moving our way, dropping temperatures over 10 degrees into the 50s.

The storm system kicks off Tuesday night with a 50% chance of rain in Bakersfield.

Lingering showers will stick around on Wednesday and Thursday.

Our mountain communities and eastern Kern could see strong, gusty winds and temperatures in the 40s and 50s by the middle of the week.

Even snow is possible for elevations above 5000 feet.

For now, enjoy the comfortable conditions early on in the week because true fall weather is on its way very soon!

