The rain has come to an end in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Thursday's storm has cleared out of Kern County and we are expecting to see an increase in temperature. By Sunday we will be in the 80s in Bakersfield not to be upstaged by Monday where we reach a high of 87 the warm temperatures will remain until Wednesday dropping down to the 70's on Thursday and Friday. These temperatures are short lived because by the time we reach the weekend we will jump back up to 88 for a warmest day ahead.

Although our rain system has cleared our air quality remains in the good category into tomorrow.

Our mountain communities of Lake Isabella, Tehachapi and Frazier Park can also expect temperatures to fluctuate next week with Lake Isabella jumping from 54 today to 77 on Sunday, Tehachapi jumping from 45 to 68 and Frazier Park jumping from 46 to 68.