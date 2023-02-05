Watch Now
The weekend began wonderfully for Bakersfield, but cooler temps and rain is headed our way

Scattered showers expected in Kern Saturday
Posted at 7:36 PM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 22:36:21-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield got an early taste of spring on Saturday with a high of 69° — just shy of a nice 70° day.

With the near picture-perfect start to the weekend, gusts stayed breezy and air quality fell in the moderate category.

As we head into the evening, rainfall will begin to hit northwest Kern.

Scattered showers will stay in the area through Sunday, and snow will hit our highest peaks.

We can expect less than a tenth of an inch of rain in the valley, between a tenth and a quarter in the mountains, and two to six inches of snow at elevations between 4000 and 6000 feet.

Portions of our north mountains near Lake Isabella will be dealing with a winter storm warning until late Sunday night, and our desert regions will be dealing with a wind advisory until noon on Sunday.

Temperatures will drop throughout Kern County until Monday where we'll see a warming trend by the middle of next week.

If you're in the mountains, plan for a few inconveniences on the road with this storm.

Make sure to pack your umbrellas with you and stay safe.

