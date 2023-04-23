Things are heating up in the central valley with another warm weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — We're feeling hot hot hot in Bakersfield this weekend with temps reaching 82°!

Across California, temps stayed on the warm side to kick off the weekend.

If you headed to Palm Springs for weekend two of Coachella, make sure you keep water with you because temps fell just short of 100°, and conditions are expected to stay on the hot side through Sunday's festivities.

If you planned for a more relaxing weekend in the central coast, San Luis Obispo saw a high of 70° on Saturday and can expect another comfortable day in the 70s on Sunday.

At Pismo Beach you can expect some foggy conditions and breezy winds on Sunday, but other than that you can look forward to a gorgeous beach day.

But, if you want to stay home here in the central valley, you can expect highs in the 80s.

Our mountains will be cooler in the 60s and 70s on Sunday, and our desert areas will be in the upper 70s and 80s.

We can expect moderate air quality and gusty winds.

High winds can be expected in the desert with winds up to 50 mph by late Sunday night.

Next week will be even warmer with highs almost reaching 90°.

Until then, enjoy another great weekend, and stay safe!